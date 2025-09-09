Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 20,698 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.