Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

