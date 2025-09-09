Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

