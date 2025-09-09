Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $587.49 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $573.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.69.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.54.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,481 shares of company stock worth $32,616,595. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

