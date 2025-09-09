Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $5.19 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $189.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

