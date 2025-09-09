Chubb Limited $CB Stake Boosted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $5,117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1%

CB stock opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.