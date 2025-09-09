Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,529 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

