Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 78,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.