Capital One Financial Corporation $COF is Continental Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 3.7% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $381,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $141,599,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $139,997,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,292 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of COF opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average of $195.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

