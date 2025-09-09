Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

