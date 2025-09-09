Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 35 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.8% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $98,088,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

MCD opened at $312.67 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.