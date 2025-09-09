89,725 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,725 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $186,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Target by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,733,000 after buying an additional 1,042,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

TGT opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

