SCS Capital Management LLC Buys 7,839 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $465.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.76 and its 200 day moving average is $412.89. The stock has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $467.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

