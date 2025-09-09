Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,100 shares, agrowthof47.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Forterra Price Performance

FTTRF stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTTRF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

