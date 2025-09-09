Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,200 shares, agrowthof50.0% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 2.3%

Fujitsu stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Fujitsu had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

