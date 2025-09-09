Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 337,000 shares, adecreaseof26.1% from the July 31st total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske lowered Grieg Seafood ASA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grieg Seafood ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

