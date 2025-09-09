The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,965 target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,900 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,891.25.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,662 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,678.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,837.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,462 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,022. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,867 per share, with a total value of £270,690. Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,846 per share, for a total transaction of £499,980. Insiders purchased a total of 25,616 shares of company stock worth $97,062,600 over the last three months. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

