Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.