Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 6,351 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 412,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 261,414 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

