UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $774,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $205,506,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16,999.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,043,000 after buying an additional 657,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE WM opened at $219.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

