AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.77% of AT&T worth $1,561,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

