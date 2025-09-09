UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Purchases 208,292 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,292 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,728,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

