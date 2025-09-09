4,528 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $428.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.94 and its 200-day moving average is $426.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,734 shares of company stock valued at $84,087,728. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

