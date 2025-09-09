SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. SailPoint also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.06 EPS.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

SailPoint stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. SailPoint has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SailPoint by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

