CD Private Equity Fund I (CD1) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,356.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
CD Private Equity Fund I Price Performance
About CD Private Equity Fund I
CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.
