PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

ISD opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.