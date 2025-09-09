PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
ISD opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
