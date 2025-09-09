Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Position Raised by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

