Woodline Partners LP Has $61.07 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 681.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 455,276 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,908,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,888,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,231,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,184,000 after purchasing an additional 283,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,961,000 after purchasing an additional 102,365 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:A opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

