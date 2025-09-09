Braime Group (LON:BMT) Releases Earnings Results

Braime Group (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 97.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braime Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Shares of BMT opened at GBX 978 on Tuesday. Braime Group has a 1-year low of GBX 600 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,392.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 972.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 901.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the middle East, the United States, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products.

