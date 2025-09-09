Braime Group (LON:BMT) Releases Earnings Results

Braime Group (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 97.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braime Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.80%.
Braime Group Trading Up 8.7%
Shares of BMT opened at GBX 978 on Tuesday. Braime Group has a 1-year low of GBX 600 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,392.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 972.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 901.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Braime Group Company Profile
