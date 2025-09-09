Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,679 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,272 shares of company stock worth $21,417,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Glj Research began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.