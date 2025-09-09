MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

