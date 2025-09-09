Zimmer Partners LP Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,505 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

