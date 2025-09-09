Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

