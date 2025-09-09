The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Stock Holdings Lessened by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,434 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $92,502,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BK opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $106.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

