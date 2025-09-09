Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 344,195 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 344,195 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $58,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.11.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 66,077 shares of company stock worth $16,885,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $251.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.91. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

