Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, anincreaseof32.9% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuvve Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVVEW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Nuvve
