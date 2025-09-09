Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, anincreaseof32.9% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVVEW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Get Nuvve alerts:

About Nuvve

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.