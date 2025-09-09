Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Short Interest Up 31.9% in August

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,800 shares, agrowthof31.9% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $484,000.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.13. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

