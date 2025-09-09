PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Short Interest Update

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,800 shares, agrowthof32.4% from the July 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PHYL stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

