Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $108.99 Million in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 979,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.41% of Expand Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.12.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

