Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.15 and last traded at C$48.50. Approximately 1,641,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.56.
TECK.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.04.
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.
