ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 94,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $375,429,000 after buying an additional 248,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:COP opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

