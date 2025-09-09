S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 68.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $546.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.