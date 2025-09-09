Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,663,510. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $346.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 200.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

