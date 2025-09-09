Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 169.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,354,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,533,000. Amundi boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after acquiring an additional 232,988 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 221,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after acquiring an additional 146,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $394.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.83 and its 200-day moving average is $305.60. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $436.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.21, for a total transaction of $1,269,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,916.65. This represents a 38.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total transaction of $4,237,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,409.01. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,181 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,239. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.