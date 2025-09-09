American Trust Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $346.40 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 200.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $48,663,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

