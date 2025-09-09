LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Issues Earnings Results

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Shares of LITB opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of -0.23. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

