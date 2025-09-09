United Services Automobile Association Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.