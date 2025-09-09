Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 15 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,570. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $671.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $735.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.05. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

