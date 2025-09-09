Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 1,050 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

