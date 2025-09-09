Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 282 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 174,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,181,552.34. This represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,325,688.65. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.